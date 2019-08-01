Odisha Tourism ties up with stakeholders in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Odisha Tourism Department will bolster its ties with tourism stakeholders in Kerala to woo more tourists from here. Vishal Kumar Dev, commissioner-cum- secretary, Odisha Department of Tourism, accompanied by a delegation was in Kochi as part of Odisha Tourism Roadshow recently.

Vishal Kumar Deve invited tourists and stakeholders from Kerala to Odisha. He reiterated the need to have more co-operation between God’s Own Country to India’s best-kept secret. There is so much to grow together as Kerala and Odisha have so much of diversity to offer to tourists.

Nirmal Chandra Mishra, director, Odisha Tourism, said the state has undergone a major transformation in the last two decades under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. “Odisha is one of the best administered, pollution-free, safe and culturally rich states of India.

Tourism is a very high priority agenda for the state, which saw 1.52 crore tourists footfall last year. The state offers the best of heritage and Buddhist tourism, spiritual and eco-tourism. It has the largest number of tribal groups. The peak tourist season of October to March is full of vibrant fairs and festivals,” he said.