Perumbavoor police arrest gangster for possessing unlicensed pistol

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Perumbavoor Police on Wednesday arrested a notorious gangster involved in several criminal cases for possessing an unlicensed pistol. The arrested is P K Anas of Vengola who is currently facing trial for allegedly murdering a Keralite in Mangaluru. Earlier, he was acquitted in the sensational Kashmir recruitment case in which youths from the state were recruited and trained by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to police, he was taken into custody from a private hospital in Perumbavoor on Wednesday. “He was in hospital for the past few days. A hospital employee while cleaning his room saw a loaded pistol kept under the bed. Based on information from the hospital, we took the pistol into custody. He was carrying the 7.65-mm pistol without a licence. After consulting doctors about his health condition, we decided to arrest him,” an officer said.

Police suspect Anas has links with criminal gangs operating in other states. His involvement in a shootout at a beauty parlour at Panampilly Nagar is also under probe. A case was registered under the provisions of the Arms Act. He was later produced before the magistrate court and remanded.