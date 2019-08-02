Deranged man damages KSEB office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevailed at the KSEB office near Kannamaly church when a mentally ill person created ruckus on Thursday morning. It all started when the 34-year-old picked up a pin insulator (an equipment used to draw high-tension power lines) weighing 6 to 7 kilograms from the office compound and hurled it at the officer manning the front office.

Fortunately, he escaped unhurt. But, the computer monitor and related accessories were damaged.

Brandishing an axe, he climbed atop his house near the office. Kannamaly police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Mattancherry overpowered him after spraying water and brought him down at 8.30 am.