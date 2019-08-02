Home Cities Kochi

Gardens to adorn medians along Kochi Metro Rail corridor

The idea is to convert biodegradable waste into a soilless planting medium to plant various shady tree saplings and flowering plants.

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro Rail

Kochi Metro Rail.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its city beautification plan, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is setting up gardens on medians along the Metro Rail corridor. The agency has already started using biodegradable waste to prepare its medians on the Aluva-MG Road stretch. The idea is to convert biodegradable waste into a soilless planting medium to plant various shady tree saplings and flowering plants.

“Once the compost is ready, lawn and shrubs like syngonium are to be used for gardening. The first such median was successfully completed at MG Road near Padma theatre in the first week of January,” said a KMRL officer.  The officer said the process of developing the median into a beautiful garden takes two months to complete.

ALSO READ: Kochi Metro Rail holds trial run from Maharaja’s ground to Thykoodam

The first activity is to lay the biodegradable matter and leave it untouched for 30 days so that compost is formed. Once the compost is in the developing stage a layer of pre-composed planting medium is filled on top. Then small burrows are made for saplings. KMRL feels that the move can solve the biodegradable waste management issue in Kochi to a large extent. 

Compost from various residential complexes and biodegradable matter from Tripunithara Municipality are to be used. Pelican Biotech and Chemical Labs is implementing this project. Around 10 metric tonnes of biodegradable matter is used in a single median. Every six months, more biodegradable materials and compost have to be used.“Muthootu Mini Financiers has joined hands with KMRL to initiate the project. Medians between pillars 602 and 606 at Kaloor have now turned green with the biodegradable matter,” said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi metro rail gardens Kochi metro medians Aluva-MG Road stretch
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp