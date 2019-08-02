Home Cities Kochi

Open gymnasium to be set up at Queen’s Walkway

Queen’s Walkway was set up by Kerala Tourism Department during the tenure of the previous UDF Government.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Queen’s Walkway near Goshree bridge, which has become one of the favourite leisure spots of Kochiites, is slated to get a facelift with some added features. Along with the beautification of the spot, an open gymnasium is to come up at the spot, which the public can use for free.

The facility is to be set up by utilising Rs 54 lakh allotted by Hibi Eden, MP, during his tenure as the Ernakulam legislator. Queen’s Walkway was set up by Kerala Tourism Department during the tenure of the previous UDF Government. “A good number of people are coming to Queen’s Walkway every day to spend time with friends and family.

Many people are using it for morning walk and other exercises to stay fit. It is as per the request put forth by those people that we have thought of setting up the open gymnasium here,” said Hibi. As part of setting up the gymnasium, a particular area of the walkway will be beautified. “The area earmarked for setting up the gymnasium features 10 advanced fitness equipment,” he said. A painting titled ‘I love Kochi’ featuring all major spots in the city will be installed in the gym.

