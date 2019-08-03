Arthroscopic surgery helps Ernakulam agriculture officer pursue his musical passion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vinod Haridas, an agriculture officer at the Ernakulam collectorate, still remembers the harrowing ordeal brought about by frequent shoulder dislocations. On Tuesday, he recalled how he was unable to pursue his passion for violin for a long time due to the problem.

“I suffered a lot due to continuous shoulder dislocations. It all started when I injured my shoulder during a cricket match. Its severity affected my violin performances as I had difficulty focusing on the notes fearing dislocation while performing. Even during sleep, my shoulder used to get dislocated,” recalled Haridas, 30, told reporters here.

Painful as they may be, these are now only memories for Haridas, thanks to the arthroscopic surgery performed at Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) Medical College Hospital. Now, he plays the violin without any worry. The Angamaly native came to know about the surgery during the treatment of his brother's leg injury at the hospital. “My younger brother was injured in a football match. As part of his medication, I discussed my issue with Dr Sujit Jos, the head of Orthopaedics Department of the hospital, and he convinced me about the procedure,” said Haridas.

Dr Sujit said the MOSC Medical College was the lone centre in South India equipped to undertake the complex procedure. “Arthroscopic Lartarjet is a technically demanding super-speciality surgery. Normally, it costs up to Rs 1.4 lakh depending on the materials used for the surgery. Lartarjet procedure uses two titanium screws which are MRI compatible and will function inside the bones forever. The screws normally costs Rs 7,000,” Dr Sujit said.

He said unlike other surgeries, the procedure does not require a long 'rest period'. “There are not many external marks and the patient takes only three weeks to recover. The patient needs to maintain minimum physical activity for three months and will be able to play heavy sports within six months post-surgery,” said Dr Sujit.

Dr Sujit and his team have performed four arthroscopic surgeries in the past six months. CEO of the medical college Joy P Jacob, medical superintendent Dr Sojan Ipe and director (administration) were present at the press conference, after which Haridas rendered a violin performance.