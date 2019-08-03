Home Cities Kochi

Award for best employee presented

Published: 03rd August 2019 02:34 AM

District Collector S Suhas congratulating T V Shabna, who received the best employee of the month award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: T V Shabna, head clerk of the Collectorate’s redressal cell, received the best employee of the month award from the District Collector on Friday.

The Collector announced the name of the winner based on the suggestions and voting of visitors. It was last month that Collector S Suhas announced the best employee of the month scheme to improve staff efficiency. For this, a box was also placed in front of the office. As promised, the Collector also shared the name of the winner through his official Facebook page.

“The idea has been brought in place to bring a people-friendly office and also to remove red-tapism. The project is to continue in the coming month as well,” said the Collector  

Those staff members working in the suit cell, inspection, land acquisition and finance sections, are to be recognised based on file movement and attendance.

 

TAGS
T V Shabna Kochi collectorate S Suhas
