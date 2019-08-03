Home Cities Kochi

Brandy is the toast of the town for Kochi tipplers

Bevco figures show that brandy sells more than rum, vodka, whiskey, gin and wine combined 

Published: 03rd August 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

The last three years have witnessed rum sales closing at less than half of brandy out go in Kochi. 

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi tipplers prefer brandy more than any other alcoholic drink. Figures from Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (Bevco) Aluva warehouse, which supplies liquor to outlets, bars and hotels located in the city, show brandy topped the sales of rum, wine, vodka, whiskey and gin combined. What is further interesting is that while rum held the leading spot across the state until a few years ago, the last three years have witnessed rum sales closing at less than half of brandy out go in Kochi. 

Among the seven premium alcohol outlets run by Bevco in city limits, the Gandhi Nagar self-help mart stocks 54 labels of brandy of which Royal Arms, Mansion House and Mc Dowell's are most-selling variants below Rs 1,000 category. Radico Morpheus XO, Kyron and Mc Dowell's Caeser, which cost Rs 1,000 and above, make up the majority sales amongst high-end ones. 

“Nowadays, many customers have started opting for foreign-made brands. Gold Napolean which sells for a little over Rs 1,500 has been doing brisk business,” said an employee at a Bevco outlet.  Bevco runs around 25 outlets in Kochi and has classified them as cheap, semi-premium and premium. “Honey Bee, White Mischief and Farmer's are some of the inexpensive brandy labels which are sold in the cheap category Bevco shops,” said the employee. 

Apart from Bevco, Comsumerfed operates six premium alcohol stores in and around Kochi in Koothattukulam, Gandhi Nagar, Vyttila, Banerji Road, Thoppumpady and Njarakkal where again brandy rules the roost. “If you compare with North Indian states where whiskey is the most sought-after drink, Malayalees prefer drinking brandy or rum. It could be because brandy implies a certain social status among Keralites. Many consider it the drink of the wealthy and there is a certain aspirational significance attached to brandy's consumption,” said Satyanarayanan, Excise Preventive Officer.

Beer, which is excluded from the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) category and the sale of which requires only the subsidiary F11 licence, is procured by a greater number of hotels, parlours and bars but still falls short in comparison with brandy. “We stock more than 25 varieties of beer, including the 650 ml bottles and cans. However, Kingfisher makes up 70 per cent of its sales,” added the Bevco employee.

Though the data show the sales of IMFL in 2018-19 have gone up from the previous year, a cumulative trend since 2016 indicates a dip in alcohol consumption among Kochites. “Both Bevco and Excise epartment monitors wholesale trade from warehouses; we do not have retail figures. Yet, we can infer that alcohol consumption has come down in recent times. This is an all Kerala trend. One reason is that youngsters are leaning more towards drugs and another aspect could be abstinence from alcohol among a small percentage of former drinkers,” said N S Salim Kumar, the outgoing Joint Excise Commissioner, Central Region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited Kochi Brandy sales
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp