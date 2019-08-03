Home Cities Kochi

Dineout launches operations in Kochi

Dineout has partnered with over 165 restaurants and hotel chains including Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Radisson Blu, Ramada Resort and Spa, Trident Kochi, Novotel Hotel and Paragon Marriott.

Published: 03rd August 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

restaurants, eateries

Dineout is offering its customers flat 50 per cent off on select restaurants and eateries it has associated with.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After seven years of operations in India, Dineout, the restaurant-finding web portal and tech platform has extended its services to Kochi. With its entry, Dineout plans to offer a unique blend of restaurant discounts and cashbacks to its users in the city. The app features include restaurant discovery, table reservations and cashback earnings every time the diners use its payments feature–Dineout Pay. 

Kochiites can further avail discounts as part of the app’s ‘Great Indian Restaurant Festival’. GIRF is F&B industry’s first food & drinks  festival which was launched in 2017 with the idea to promote the dining out culture among consumers. 

Dineout is offering its customers flat 50 per cent off on select restaurants and eateries it has associated with. It has partnered with over 165 restaurants and hotel chains in the city including Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Radisson Blu, Ramada Resort and Spa, Trident Kochi, Novotel Hotel and Paragon Marriott.

“We aim to tap into the mini-metros and offer a hassle-free, unique and distinctive experience to our diners. We are extremely excited to venture into Kochi, the spice capital with great coastal cuisines. We are ardent to transform and simplify the way people dine out and what better way than the Great Indian Restaurant Festival to launch with. We’ve raised the bar this edition by adding more cities, more restaurants and more partners like HDFC, Jet Privilege, Jio and Diageo,” said Ankit Mehrotra, CEO and co-founder.

