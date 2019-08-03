Go to people, Che Guevara’s daughter tells Communists

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Instead of wearing Che Guevara’s picture on caps, T-shirts and headbands, the youth should try to practise his ideologies, Dr Aleida Guevara, the daughter of the legendary Cuban revolutionary said here on Friday.

She was speaking at the Cuban solidarity meeting held at Ernakulam Town Hall. “I have met many young people here. However, what I have noticed is that most of them are not working at the grass-root level. My father used to say that one should mingle with people as one among them to know them well,” she said.

Aleida said a deep study is required to know a personality like Che. “For obtaining power, one should really work hard for that. The unity among people is the most important element for a nation to progress. The people should keep the thought “I” away and should think of the wider term “We”,” she added.

She also expressed her views on women empowerment. “Without the participation of women, no agitation will be a success. The dream of a better tomorrow greatly depends on unity and equality,” she added. Aleida also sang a few lines of Bandiera Rossa, one of the most famous songs of the Italian labour movement at the venue.

