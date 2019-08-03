Home Cities Kochi

Navy develops eco-friendly water garbage scooper from scrap

It consists of a floating platform with a scooper, which can be propelled over the water surface to collect floating garbage.

The water garbage scooper developed by the Navy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The eco-friendly water garbage scooper developed by Southern Naval Command was launched at the Naval Base on Friday. A demonstration of the platform was held in the presence of Flag Officer Commanding in Chief  Vice-Admiral A K Chawla.

This innovative platform has been designed and manufactured using scrap materials. A number of trials were carried out to establish its proper functioning and safe operation before it was formally commissioned.

