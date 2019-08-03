Registration campaign starts for TiEcon Kerala 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi is gearing up to host the eighth edition of Kerala’s largest conference on Entrepreneurship ‘TiEcon Kerala 2019’ on October 4 and 5. Kick-starting the registration campaign, TiE Kerala has launched its website and logo for the conference at Kochi. The theme of the conference this year is ‘Winning Strategies: Leading in a Sustainable and Digital World’. Over 1500 delegates are expected to participate in the event.

TiE Kerala is the state chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a global non-profit organisation have 63 chapters spread over 17 countries promoting entrepreneurship through mentoring, monitoring and education.

As a prelude to the event, TiE Kerala will organise sector focused programs namely Agripreneur, Design Con, TiE - Women in Business and Capital Café. According to M S A Kumar, president, TiE Kerala, the conference would instil confidence and guide the entrepreneurs, startup entrepreneurs, prospective entrepreneurs and professionals to catalyze growth in their respective fields. For delegate registartion, visit https://tieconkerala.org. For details, contact 04844015752/4862559 or email: info@tiekerala.org.