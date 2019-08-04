CBI should probe exam irregularities: Kerala BJP 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The BJP state committee meeting raised the demand for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in conducting PSC tests and exams at University College in Thiruvananthapuram. The SFI is not allowing other students’ organisations to function on the campus to facilitate malpractice.

The principal and staff of University College are involved in irregularities, said BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

The government should order an inspection of the degree certificates of CPM leaders who studied at University College, he said. Krishnadas said the UDF policy of appeasing religious fundamentalists during the recent elections has created dangerous consequences in the state.