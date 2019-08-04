Couple counselling, house-hunting single women: Women’s Commission adalat considers 93 complaints

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) on Saturday considered 93 complaints at the mega adalat held at the Collectorate here. During the adalat, the Commission observed that the complaints regarding breach of promise made by builders were on the rise.

A complaint was registered by a resident of Vaduthala citing that she lost her peace of mind as the facilities promised by the builder in the contract were not delivered. The complainant also said that the residents’ association was sidelining her by siding with the builder. “A huge amount is charged for water and electricity every month,” said the complainant.

The Commission also observed that single women opting for flats in cities were also on the rise. “Before paying the whole amount to the builder or flat owner, all the documents must be read thoroughly.

The surroundings of the home must also be checked. Women should ensure that there is a healthy relationship between the builders and owners of flats,” said M C Josephine, Chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission.

A couple who has been married for 25 years, but has not talked to each other for a long time, also came for the adalat.

“The wife notes down the list of requirements for the home in a notebook and the husband buys them. The parents are forgetting that their behaviour is affecting their only son working in a private company as engineering trainee. He has to marry one day and what lesson are his parents teaching him?” asked Josephine. The commission asked the couple to attend counselling sessions.

As many as 16 complaints were settled and 71 complaints are to be considered for the next sitting.