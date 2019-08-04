Home Cities Kochi

Couple counselling, house-hunting single women: Women’s Commission adalat considers 93 complaints

A couple who has been married for 25 years, but has not talked to each other for a long time, also came for the adalat.

Published: 04th August 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) on Saturday considered 93 complaints at the mega adalat held at the Collectorate here. During the adalat, the Commission observed that the complaints regarding breach of promise made by builders were on the rise.

A complaint was registered by a resident of Vaduthala citing that she lost her peace of mind as the facilities promised by the builder in the contract were not delivered. The complainant also said that the residents’ association was sidelining her by siding with the builder. “A huge amount is charged for water and electricity every month,” said the complainant.

The Commission also observed that single women opting for flats in cities were also on the rise. “Before paying the whole amount to the builder or flat owner, all the documents must be read thoroughly.

The surroundings of the home must also be checked. Women should ensure that there is a healthy relationship between the builders and owners of flats,” said M C Josephine, Chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission.

A couple who has been married for 25 years, but has not talked to each other for a long time, also came for the adalat.

“The wife notes down the list of requirements for the home in a notebook and the husband buys them. The parents are forgetting that their behaviour is affecting their only son working in a private company as engineering trainee. He has to marry one day and what lesson are his parents teaching him?” asked Josephine. The commission asked the couple to attend counselling sessions.

As many as 16 complaints were settled and 71 complaints are to be considered for the next sitting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Women Commission mega adalat
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp