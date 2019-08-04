Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam cops arrest man for swindling money from job seekers

Felix was booked based on a complaint lodged by Firoz of Kollam alleging that the accused cheated him by promising him the job of a nurse at Doha International School after taking Rs 2 lakh.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam North police on Saturday arrested a person for duping many job aspirants by offering them jobs abroad. The accused swindled around Rs 12 lakh from them.

The cops arrested Antony Felix, 33, of Poonkavu in Alappuzha, who was running a firm - Skyline Travels and Job Consultancy - on SRM Road. He was taken into custody from Kannur and produced before court and remanded. Police would seek his custody for further investigations, an officer said.

The police booked him based on a complaint lodged by Firoz of Kadakkal in Kollam alleging that the accused cheated him by promising him the job of a nurse at Doha International School after taking Rs 2 lakh. The complainant said that even after eight months, he didn’t get the promised job. When he came to meet Felix, he found that the office of the consultancy was locked.

Meanwhile, the accused closed down his office on SRM Road and opened another office in the name of a new company at Palarivattom. According to the police, the accused had also allegedly swindled Rs 5 lakh from a resident of Parippally in Kollam and his wife after promising them jobs at MES Indian School and admissions for their children.

