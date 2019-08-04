Preparations afoot for Marian pilgrimage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Archbishop of Verapoly Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil on Saturday launched the construction work of a large marquee on the Rosary Park grounds of the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom at Vallarpadam as part of the annual Marian pilgrimage on September 8.

“More than a spiritual sojourn, the pilgrimage signifies human solidarity in bringing together people from peripheries of society, accompanying the displaced brethren struggling for survival in these times of calamities and reaching out to all in mercy and hope,” said the Archbishop, after blessing the central pole for the 40,000 sq.ft. marquee.

Monsignor Mathew Elanjimattam, vicar general of the Archdiocese, Fr Michael Thalakketty, rector of the Shrine Basilica, Dr Stanly Mathirappilly, chairman of the committee for the Vallarpadam Bible Convention, and prominent clergymen and leaders of various ministries, commissions and secular organisations participated in the ceremony.