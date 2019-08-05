CMFRI to rope in citizens for optical mapping of Vembanad Lake

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to promote citizen science initiatives, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is inviting college students and the public to be part of a project which includes optical mapping of the Vembanad Lake.

The multi-institutional research project is aimed at understanding the extent of pathogenic vibrio pollution in the Vembanad lake besides identifying their reservoirs in the ecosystem, mapping the distribution of vibrio carriers using remote-sensing techniques and developing forecast models that would serve to anticipate hot-spots of microbial infection.

The study is jointly carried out by CMFRI, National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Nansen Environmental Research Centre-India (NERCI) and Plymouth Marine Laboratory, the UK under the India-UK Water Quality Initiative of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

According to officials, the citizen science programme will increase the scope of data collection and promote scientific awareness among students and the public. Secchi disc, a simple hand-held device to measure the level of turbidity of water, will be used for data collection. A mobile app has been developed to upload the data.

Aspirants in environmental conservation can become part of this programme.

Priority will be given to college students and residents on the banks of Vembanad. A one-day training will be provided to interested candidates at a function to be held at CMFRI on August 5.