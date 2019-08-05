Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation mulls over schemes to manage waste array of waste management projects

The total cost of the project is C41.3 crore

Published: 05th August 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation has come up with an array of solid waste management projects for the city. The projects are to be implemented with funds allotted by Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission. The total cost of the project is Rs 41.3 crore, out of which the Union Government is slated to pump in 35 per cent while the state government is contributing 23.3 per cent. The  Urban Local Body (ULB) share is 41.7 per cent. Accordingly, the Centre’s share is Rs 14.45 crore, while the state’s share is Rs 9.6 crore and ULB contributes Rs 17.2 crore.

Socio-Economic Unit Foundation has prepared a detailed project report (DPR). Under the project, major components that are to be covered are supplying 18,000 source-level waste management devices to households, setting up of community and institutional-level waste management facilities, compost plants, launching non-biodegradable waste material collection points, purchasing plastic shredding and bailing machines and setting up amenity centres for workers.

The DPR has also earmarked Rs 68.59 lakh for filling the viability gap fund of the proposed waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram.

“It is estimated that 10 MW of electricity can be generated from the Brahmapuram waste-to-energy plant. As per the agreement with GJ Eco Power Ltd, the implementing agency, the production cost for electricity is Rs 15 per unit. Purchase rate agreed by KSEB is Rs 6.17 per unit. Hence, viability gap - the difference between cost and selling price - is Rs 8.83 per unit. The per-day viability gap fund for a year comes up to Rs 24,17 crore,” said a Corporation official.

Non-biodegradable waste management
Another major component of the project is setting up of material collection facilities (MCFs) and material recovery facilities (MRFs). “MRFs and MCFs are to be constructed at various locations in the city. Non-biodegradable waste collected by Haritha Karma Sena is temporarily stored in MCFs while MRFs take care of waste segregation.

