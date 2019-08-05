Home Cities Kochi

‘Modern calligraphy helps you find your own style’

With a nib pen, Shunthini Kumar explains the difference between a thin and thick upstroke.

Shunthini Kumar (left) with the participants of the workshop

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: With a nib pen, Shunthini Kumar explains the difference between a thin and thick upstroke. Watching her demonstrate, participants proceed to practise the same on their workbook at the Modern Calligraphy Workshop held at Premier Office Equipment Co in Thiruvananthapuram, organised by Madcap.

Lettering is the art of writing with a brush, ink or metal pens. “I use a pointed nib pen for lettering which is a form of traditional calligraphy. In traditional calligraphy, you don’t have the liberty to incorporate your style; you have to stick to certain rules of lettering but modern calligraphy helps you find your own style,” says Shunthini, founder of ‘The Calligraphy Boutique’ which produces hand-lettered artwork. She is based in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu. 

Calling herself a self-taught artist, Shunthini says that her tryst with the art of lettering started two years ago as she found it to be relaxing. “Initially, I posted whatever work I did on my Instagram page. Gradually, I started receiving orders such as designs for wedding invites and my friends also encouraged me to continue lettering. That boosted my confidence,” she says. She now does hand-sketched letters, name cards, name tags, wedding invites and logos. 

The beginner-level workshop which was held on Sunday explored the basic strokes of calligraphy, lowercase alphabets and word formation. “For a beginner, the primary task is to learn to control the pen. It takes some practice but anyone can do it,” she says.

The artist, though fluent in both modern and traditional calligraphy, likes to experiment with new techniques and different styles. In the workshop, 18 participants were trained to write their name in calligraphy. Materials such as oblique nib holder, nikko g nib, sumi ink and practice sheets were provided to the participants. 

This is Shunthini’s first workshop is conducting a workshop and she says: “Lettering is a stress buster for some and it relaxes the mind.” Most of her orders are wedding invites and logo designs. She wishes to explore hand-sketched letters in the copper-plate calligraphy style in future.

