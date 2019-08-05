MRI facility, dialysis unit come up at Ernakulam MCH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Public participation and support are essential to ensure basic facilities at primary health centres, Health Minister K K Shailaja said here on Sunday. She was speaking after inaugurating the new MRI facility and dialysis unit at Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery on Sunday.

“The new facilities at the Government Medical College are going to benefit the common man. They can receive treatment at lower costs compared to the higher rates in private hospitals,” said the Minister. Now there are 93 dialysis centres functioning in the state, said Shailaja.

The primary health centres in the state have been upgraded to family health centres to provide specialist care at the grassroots. “There are 230 family health centres in the state. With the help of people we were able to upgrade the centres. Sponsorship of facilities is welcomed by the department,” said K K Shailaja. As many as 5,200 posts of doctors, staff nurses and lab technicians have been created in the health sector, she said.

District Collector S Suhas. and Kalamassery municipal chairperson Rukiya Jamal, took part.