Police to give more thrust to e-Rekha project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to have a strong database on the large migrant force arriving in the state, Kerala Police have decided to strengthen the activities of app-based e-Rekha project which maps all migrant workers.

The decision to give more impetus to e-Rekha project was taken after the success of the first phase of the project launched in Palakkad. Palakkad Superintendent of Police G Siva Vikram said they have also parallelly launched an m-Beat project in which details of tenants in the district are recorded for future reference.

An officer said the mobile application helps the police keep a tab on the details of migrant labourers as a lot of criminals were reaching the state under the guise of labourers.