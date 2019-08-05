Sculpting his way through life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: V Satheesan’s Ganapathi comprised a fridge condenser, cycle headlight, a wheel and a two wheeler’s brakes. Satheesan, a native of Kappil and former arts teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya Pattom, has been a sculptor for the last 30 years. “I have an image in mind before making the sculpture which gives me the energy to complete it. Last month at ‘Excavated Memories’, an exhibition at Kollam, Satheesan showcased 24 sculptures.

V Satheesan

‘Nest’, one of Satheesan’s masterpieces has bronze crows placed in a nest made out of iron. The inspiration behind ‘Acrobat’, a sculpture constructed out of bronze came from Satheesan’s life as an artist.

It takes him five-six months to make a sculpture. The materials are expensive. But what keeps the sculptor going, is his passion. “I had always admired my neighbour’s toys. As my father could not afford to buy them, I used to make small toys of vehicles myself. Also it was a hobby of mine to make statues of Hindu deities from mud,” he said.

Satheesan completed his Bachelors from the College of Fine Arts in 1992, but it was his Masters in Delhi which cultivated his interest, as he had the chance to visit the National Gallery of Modern Art along with others. Visiting these galleries helped Satheesan gather new ideas and experiences of sculptors.

As a travel enthusiast, Satheesan has also visited art museums in other countries. The visit to the Louvre Museum in Paris was one of his treasured experiences.

“Art is a part of their lives. Even children know Picasso!,” he said. Satheesan has won the Rajasthan Lalit Kala Akademi award in 1993, State Award for Best Sculpture in 2012 and Raja Ravi Varma Award in 2018. Presently Satheesan is busy working on the sculpture of a cycle.