Home Cities Kochi

State’s first tribal complex to open soon

The complex, run by the Scheduled Tribes Development   Department, is a three-storeyed building on 40 cents of land. 

Published: 05th August 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the completion of a Warli painting that depicts the everyday life of the tribes of the North Sahyadri Range, the state's first tribal complex, located at Foreshore Road, is likely to be thrown open to the public on August 19. 

The complex, run by the Scheduled Tribes Development   Department, is a three-storeyed building on 40 cents of land. 

The complex aims to provide a platform for the tribal communities to showcase and sell their artefacts and unique cuisine, besides conducting cultural programmes.
“This will be a dedicated space for the tribal communities of the state. Products and artefacts that represent their culture will be commercialised through the platform,” said Anil Kumar, Tribal Development Officer Muvattupuzha.

Though flea markets to promote tribal products were conducted across the state, the department feels a dedicated space would benefit them a lot. "There are plans to promote products in foreign markets. Therefore, a permanent complex will be an added benefit," said an official of the Scheduled Tribes Department.

The complex has the space to house 13 stalls of which one each has already been handed over to Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited, Ambedkar Memorial Rural Institute for Development, Attapadi Co-operative Farming Society and Vanasree, a unit of Wildlife Department, that sells forest produce. 

The department has already received tenders for the remaining shops. An auditorium with a capacity to seat 300 people is also a   highlight of the complex.

Art forms, folklores and seminars will be held at the complex. It will also have a dormitory facility for tourists and people attending programmes. "The dormitory facility can be utilised by the people who come to conduct programmes and seminars. Not everyone will be able to afford a room outside," said the staffer. A cafeteria will also function inside the complex that sells authentic tribal cuisines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Warli painting tribal complex
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp