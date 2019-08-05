State’s first tribal complex to open soon

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the completion of a Warli painting that depicts the everyday life of the tribes of the North Sahyadri Range, the state's first tribal complex, located at Foreshore Road, is likely to be thrown open to the public on August 19.

The complex, run by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, is a three-storeyed building on 40 cents of land.

The complex aims to provide a platform for the tribal communities to showcase and sell their artefacts and unique cuisine, besides conducting cultural programmes.

“This will be a dedicated space for the tribal communities of the state. Products and artefacts that represent their culture will be commercialised through the platform,” said Anil Kumar, Tribal Development Officer Muvattupuzha.

Though flea markets to promote tribal products were conducted across the state, the department feels a dedicated space would benefit them a lot. "There are plans to promote products in foreign markets. Therefore, a permanent complex will be an added benefit," said an official of the Scheduled Tribes Department.

The complex has the space to house 13 stalls of which one each has already been handed over to Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited, Ambedkar Memorial Rural Institute for Development, Attapadi Co-operative Farming Society and Vanasree, a unit of Wildlife Department, that sells forest produce.

The department has already received tenders for the remaining shops. An auditorium with a capacity to seat 300 people is also a highlight of the complex.

Art forms, folklores and seminars will be held at the complex. It will also have a dormitory facility for tourists and people attending programmes. "The dormitory facility can be utilised by the people who come to conduct programmes and seminars. Not everyone will be able to afford a room outside," said the staffer. A cafeteria will also function inside the complex that sells authentic tribal cuisines.