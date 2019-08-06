73 houses damaged as strong wind uproots trees at Eloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Strong gusts accompanied by lashing rain on Monday left a trail of destruction in parts of Eloor Municipality and Cheranalloor panchayat. The high-velocity winds started to batter Eloor around 12.30 pm, uprooting trees and toppling electric posts, people said. Traffic came to a standstill as the fallen trees blocked roads. Power outages were also reported because of snapped cables.

A house damaged by an uprooted tree

after strong wind lashed Eloor on Monday

| Express

The Paravur tahsildar said 73 houses suffered partial damage after uprooted trees and branches fell on them. Though there were no immediate reports of loss of lives or injuries, the gale-force wind wreaked havoc in banana plantations resulting in huge losses to farmers. Twenty staff quarters in the FACT Industrial Area suffered damage.

Traffic on the FACT-Cemetery Road, Container Terminal Road and Puthenkadavu Road were affected as uprooted trees blocked movement of vehicles. It was only by evening that traffic could be restored on the stretch after the fallen trees were cleared.

Several houses on the FACT Quarters- Manjummal Subrahmanya temple stretch were damaged by falling trees. Many vehicles parked in the area also suffered damage. The uprooted trees inflicted partial damage on several houses situated in Ward 2 of Cheranalloor panchayat. The building housing Cheranalloor Family Health Centre and two houses in the area were partially damaged.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and orange alert for Wednesday in Ernakulam district. The District Disaster Management Authority has issued a directive to open control rooms in all taluks.

Shutters of dam raised 6

shutters of Bhoothathankettu dam were raised as water in the reservoir touched the maximum level on Monday evening following heavy rain. Parts of the district, including Malayattoor, Perumbavoor and Kolencherry, received heavy rain on Monday.

