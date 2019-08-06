Home Cities Kochi

73 houses damaged as strong wind uproots trees at Eloor

 IMD issues yellow alert for today and orange alert for tomorrow in Ernakulam district

Published: 06th August 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Strong gusts accompanied by lashing rain on Monday left a trail of destruction in parts of Eloor Municipality and Cheranalloor panchayat. The high-velocity winds started to batter Eloor around 12.30 pm, uprooting trees and toppling  electric posts, people said.  Traffic came to a standstill as the fallen trees blocked roads. Power outages were also reported because of snapped cables.

A house damaged by an uprooted tree
after strong wind lashed Eloor on Monday
| Express 

The Paravur tahsildar said 73 houses suffered partial damage after  uprooted trees and branches fell on them. Though there were no immediate reports of loss of lives or injuries, the gale-force wind wreaked havoc in banana plantations resulting in huge losses to farmers. Twenty staff quarters in the FACT Industrial Area suffered damage.

Traffic on the FACT-Cemetery Road, Container Terminal Road and Puthenkadavu Road were affected as uprooted trees blocked movement of vehicles. It was only by evening that traffic could be restored on the stretch after the fallen trees were cleared.

Several houses on the FACT Quarters- Manjummal Subrahmanya temple stretch  were damaged by falling trees. Many vehicles parked in the area also suffered damage. The uprooted trees inflicted partial damage on several houses situated in Ward 2 of Cheranalloor panchayat. The building housing Cheranalloor Family Health Centre and two houses in the area were partially damaged.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and  orange alert for Wednesday in Ernakulam district. The District Disaster Management Authority has issued a directive to open control rooms in all taluks.

Shutters of dam raised 6

shutters of Bhoothathankettu dam were raised as water in the reservoir touched the maximum level on Monday evening following heavy rain. Parts of the district, including Malayattoor, Perumbavoor and Kolencherry, received heavy rain on Monday. 

Traffic on the FACT - Cemetery Road, Container Terminal Road and Puthenkadavu Road were affected as uprooted trees blocked movement of vehicles. It was only by evening that traffic could be restored on the stretch after the fallen trees were cleared.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eloor heavy rain wind monsoon
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp