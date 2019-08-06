Home Cities Kochi

A writer’s humanitarian gaze

His first book was Sikharangal Thedunna Vavvalukal, was a collection of short stories.

Published: 06th August 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For K C Suresh, humanity is an important quality missing from people these days. A lawyer by profession, Suresh began his stint as an author in 1974 when his writings appeared in Keralabhooshanam newspaper. But being posted as a legal advisor in the anti-corruption bureau of Vigilance Department kept him occupied for quite a while. Post-retirement, Suresh got back to writing and has recently released his third book called Kandiyile Kolambippookkal.  

His first book was Sikharangal Thedunna Vavvalukal, was a collection of short stories. This was followed by Kaavutheendunna Karimbanakal, an anthology of four novelettes. With his latest release, Suresh has gone back to the short story genre. This third book in his oeuvre features 12 stories. “I love writing about humanity. The stories in my new book deal with different sub-themes like environment, religion, caste and migration. When compared to my previous books, this one has a wider perspective. I also believe I have become a better writer with this one,” says Suresh.

Some of the stories are titled, Barapuzhayude Theerangalil, Kandiyile Kolambippookkal, Verum Chaverukal, Facebook, Gopher Marathanalil, Kanni Banthavas, Karuka, Nettippattam, Nokkukooli, Odakkoodu, Puzhakku Priyapettavar and Vedikkettu. “Barapole (located at the border of Kerala and Karnataka) is a beautiful place that has witnessed a surge of migrants. The interesting thing about migration is that while the journey to a new land unifies people, caste and religion seep in once they are settled, That is the main plot of Barapuzhayude Theerangalil,” says Suresh. 

Kandiyile Kolambippookkal narrates the story of a Sri Lankan girl and has episodes from the civil war. Facebook has an interesting plot where a Rohingyan woman befriends a Keralite pretending to be a Bengali brahmin. Both get close leading to trouble in the life of Jagannadha Panicker, the protagonist. Odakkodu, on the other hand, deals with the story of weavers. It is Puzhakku Priyapettavar, however, which haunts Suresh. “The story is based on a flood but it was written before the Kerala floods disaster. What happened was exactly as I had visualised in my story. Whatever I wrote came to life. This coincidence continues to haunt me,” he adds. 

The collection which has been published by Green Books deals almost entirely with characters encountering serious situations. “I have received positive response from my readers. The preface of the book is written by Balachandran Vadakkedath, who opined that my narrative technique is distinctive,” says Suresh who is currently working on his fourth book. “I am in the process of writing, the first draft should be completed soon. The hard part, however, is to find a publisher,” he concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp