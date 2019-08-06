Home Cities Kochi

AISECT ties up with KASE to provide skills training

The training will be conducted across four sectors including IT-ITES, Retail, Electronics and Hardware and Media and Entertainment.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: AISECT, which is a leading social enterprise working in the area of skill development, has partnered with the Kerala Academy of Skills Excellence (KASE) to provide free-of-cost skills training as per National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) to 2,880 candidates in the Palakkad and Kochi districts. KASE, which is the State Skill Development Mission (SSDM) of Kerala Government, is the nodal agency for implementing the Centrally Sponsored State Managed (CSSM) component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). 

The training will be conducted across four sectors including IT-ITES, Retail, Electronics and Hardware and Media and Entertainment. Out of the 2,880 candidates, 720 each will be trained as a domestic data entry operator, retail sales associate, CCTV installation technician and make-up artist. Set to commence in the first week of August, each enrolled candidate will receive 240-440 hours of training based on their job roles. 

The training will be spread over a period of three months and is set to be completed by March 2020. 
To be eligible for the programme, the candidates should possess a minimum qualification of Class VIII or Class X pass (based on the job roles). 

After the completion of the training, candidates will be assessed and certified by the Sector Skill Councils through third-party assessment agencies. AISECT will organise Rojgar Melas at select locations to assist the candidates in securing jobs by connecting them to potential employers. The organisation will also help the candidates through its online job portal rojgarmantra.com.

