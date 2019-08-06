Home Cities Kochi

Eight countries in 120 days, Kochi duo plans a mega cycle ride

Long-distance rides have become a trend among cyclists in the city.

Published: 06th August 2019

Fayis K V and Ajith K K (below) who are set for their cycle expedition to Singapore

By Pooja Nair 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Long-distance rides have become a trend among cyclists in the city. Many have covered Kerala and neighbouring states, while a few others even went as far as North.  But, giving cycling a new dimension is two city youngsters, who are set to start their expedition to Singapore from Kozhikode on August 8. 

Titled  ‘Kerala Singapore–a trans-Asian Bicycle Expedition- 2019’,  Fayis K V  and Ajith K K, from Parambath near Atholi and Elathur, respectively, are planning to cover eight countries in 120 days.“Firos Kunnamparambil will flag-off the journey at Feroke on August 7 but we will start the journey only on August 8 at 5.30 am from Mananchira near S K Pottekkatt statue, the usual spot of all cyclists,” said Fayis, who began cycling one-and-a-half-years ago. His co-rider Ajith, a cycle mechanic, too has been riding to different parts of the country for several years.

Fayis added: “Our mission is not just to cover eight countries in 120 days, but to sensitise people to the need to save fuel. We also aim to create awareness on health and raise funds for a dialysis unit near Thondayad.”

The duo took months to plan, prepare and train. “Now, we have slowed down on training because our body needs to conserve energy for the huge task ahead. We have been granted membership by the Rotary Club, which will provide us with food and accommodation in most of the places we ride to. It will cut down our total expense, which otherwise would go over `3 lakh,” he said. 

The two will head to Palakkad and then to Chennai. From there, they will ride to Kolkata and Siliguri before eventually making way to Nepal. After spending a day in Nepal, the bikers will travel towards Bhutan. The ride will continue through Myanmar after a short break in India. In Myanmar, the duo they will spend more than 25 days. From there, they will head towards Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

