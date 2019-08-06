Happy to  receive ‘handmades’

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Fancy announcing your wedding dates in an embroidery hoop art? Or surprising someone with an explosion of goodness using an explosion box? Does a Barbie doll decked up in a chocolaty attire pique your interest? It is the element of surprise which the techie duo Sreekumar P and Anita Susan work on to create a memorable experience. The new-found love of Sreekumar and Anita to create handmade goodies have turned the techies into the much sought-after gift-makers in Technopark.

While drawing and embroidery are the forte of Anita, Sreekumar excels in creating picture-perfect card structures and boxes. Although both the artists would create art independently, it was a colleague’s request for a birthday gift for her daughter that bought them together. “At that time we were making art on request, but never for money and independently. She suggested that we should work together and create something special. And we did,” chuckles Anita. That was three months ago. And ever since, the duo’s merchandise label ‘happyhandmades’ is getting much traction.

Anita Susan and Sreekumar P

The assortment of artworks created by the techies has everything from explosion boxes to embroidery works to spice up a special occasion. Much care has been taken by the duo to ensure that each work is ingrained with novelty and is personalised enough to bring a smile. “Our gifts are customised. The fact that what we create can bring endless joy to the person receiving it brings us much happiness. And that is what drives us to create more of these curated gifts,” says Anita.

“The varied range of card structures and boxes we create adds to the surprise element. You keep opening these tiny artworks, each one having some element of surprise in it until you finally lay your hands on that coveted gift. Each work is created by keeping in mind the person’s personality and occasion,” chips in Sreekumar.

A keen interest in art propelled the duo to learn the art of creating handmade goodies by themselves. Chart and art paper are used by the duo to create the artwork. “There is a scarcity of the paper in the city. So we go to Bengaluru to source the materials and festoon them with stickers, ribbons, key chains, doodles and all sorts of decor,” says Sreekumar.