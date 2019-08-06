Home Cities Kochi

Happy to  receive ‘handmades’

While drawing and embroidery are the forte of Anita, Sreekumar excels in creating picture-perfect card structures and boxes.

Published: 06th August 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fancy announcing your wedding dates in an embroidery hoop art? Or surprising someone with an explosion of goodness using an explosion box? Does a Barbie doll decked up in a chocolaty attire pique your interest? It is the element of surprise which the techie duo Sreekumar P and Anita Susan work on to create a memorable experience. The new-found love of Sreekumar and Anita to create handmade goodies have turned the techies into the much sought-after gift-makers in Technopark.

While drawing and embroidery are the forte of Anita, Sreekumar excels in creating picture-perfect card structures and boxes. Although both the artists would create art independently, it was a colleague’s request for a birthday gift for her daughter that bought them together. “At that time we were making art on request, but never for money and independently. She suggested that we should work together and create something special. And we did,” chuckles Anita. That was three months ago. And ever since, the duo’s merchandise label ‘happyhandmades’ is getting much traction.

Anita Susan and Sreekumar P

The assortment of artworks created by the techies has everything from explosion boxes to embroidery works to spice up a special occasion. Much care has been taken by the duo to ensure that each work is ingrained with novelty and is personalised enough to bring a smile. “Our gifts are customised. The fact that what we create can bring endless joy to the person receiving it brings us much happiness. And that is what drives us to create more of these curated gifts,” says Anita.

“The varied range of card structures and boxes we create adds to the surprise element. You keep opening these tiny artworks, each one having some element of surprise in it until you finally lay your hands on that coveted gift. Each work is created by keeping in mind the person’s personality and occasion,” chips in Sreekumar.

A keen interest in art propelled the duo to learn the art of creating handmade goodies by themselves. Chart and art paper are used by the duo to create the artwork. “There is a scarcity of the paper in the city. So we go to Bengaluru to source the materials and festoon them with stickers, ribbons, key chains, doodles and all sorts of decor,” says Sreekumar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp