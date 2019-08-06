KSRTC’s move to limit Fast Passenger buses to short routes draws ire

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to restrict the fast passenger (FP) buses to short-distance routes has inconvenienced passengers. Reacting sharply to the decision, the passengers, especially those who depend on the FP buses for long-distance inter-district travel, demanded that KSRTC should ensure that the reduction of services will not affect them.

The decision to restrict the FP services was implemented from Sunday. The State-run RTC is planning to increase the frequency of Super Fast services which will conduct long-distance trips. However, the commuters said there were inadequate number of Super Fast (SF) services.“The KSRTC authorities said every 10 minutes, there will be Super Fast services to other districts. However, the interdistrict/long-distance SF services are conducted only at an interval of 30 to 45 minutes. For instance, I waited at Ernakulam bus station for nearly 40 minutes to get a bus to Adoor,” said Babu J N, a commuter.

The regular passengers travelling to cities/towns in other districts from Punalur, Erattupetta, Pala, Alappuzha and Adimali were the worst affected. “Major bus stations which are located along the NH stretch are not much affected as most of the long-distance SF buses stop there. However, it is the KSRTC passengers from rural areas who will bear the brunt,” said Anitha BP from Erattupetta.

As per the new schedule, there will be no long-haul services and the buses will be connecting a maximum of three districts. The services will be operated at a frequency of 10 minutes on main routes like Kayamkulam-Thiruvananthapuram. The KSRTC has already reduced the operation of FP buses by nearly 72,000 km and more than 175 buses have been withdrawn from the normal schedule.

Reducing reservation time

Adding to the burden of the passengers is the plan implemented by KSRTC last week to reduce the functioning time of reservation counters at bus stations across the state. Earlier, the reservations counters were open for passengers for 16 hours, from 6 am to 10 pm. However, it was shortened to eight hours.“The online ticket booking site of KSRTC is not up to date/user-friendly. The booking is a hectic process. The new decision is a setback to many of the passengers,” added a commuter.