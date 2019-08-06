Most migrant workers to join Awaz scheme from Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has the highest number of migrant labourers who have enrolled themselves in the Awaz insurance scheme. The latest report on the number of beneficiaries of Awaz launched by the state Labour Department points out that of the total 4,02,634 migrant labourers enrolled in the insurance scheme till August 3, Ernakulam has the highest with 82,485 workers.

An official release said the government has initiated steps to include all migrant labourers in the insurance scheme. “The labourers aged between 18 and 60 will be enrolled in the Awaz scheme which provides a coverage of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death and H15,000 for medical treatment,” the release added.

The scheme offers free treatment to the labourers through government hospitals in the state. Nearly 56 hospitals which include medicial colleges and Regional Cancer Centre have been brought under the ambit of the scheme. Through a special drive launched on July 16, the state government was able to add 24,831 new beneficiaries to the scheme.