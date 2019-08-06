Home Cities Kochi

Say cheese! Learn the art of shooting moments

Almost 200 years ago, photography was a tedious task. The first permanent photograph ever shot took as long as eight hours to expose.

Published: 06th August 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Almost 200 years ago, photography was a tedious task. The first permanent photograph ever shot took as long as eight hours to expose. A century later, the prevalence of single-lens reflex technology revolutionised the medium of photography. However, the technology was still a luxury. Times have changed drastically since then. Now, everyone owns a camera and clicking pictures is as normal as taking the next breath. 

To equip people with better knowledge of photography, Mahesh Harilal Photography, along with Nikon India, is organising a five-day intensive photography training programme at Bolgatty Palace and Island Resorts from Saturday. Mahesh Harilal is a fine arts photographer who has been engaging closely with cameras since he was 11 years old.

Mahesh Harilal

Having worked as a photojournalist in major regional dailies in the country, Mahesh’s perspective about photography changed when he moved to Miami, USA, to work in the Carnival Cruise Line. “I currently specialise in fine-art portrait. It is worth and beautiful enough to decorate your walls. These tell a story by itself,” he says.  

The five-day programme will cover different topics from basic to advanced lessons. On the first day, topics such as understanding equipment, light and exposure, the composition of photography, design of field and depth suggestion, taking care of equipment, post-processing and life in streets will be focused.

The advanced sessions will give hands-on training in fashion and portraiture, creative use of flash and light modifiers, using sound strobes, painting with light (night photography), advanced lighting and posing techniques with models, shooting in an unfavourable light, wedding event, post and pre-wedding portraitures and product photography.

On the final day, an exhibition of photographs by participants will be held. A boat cruise to Mattanchery for street photography will be held on the first day after a session in basics. Advanced lighting techniques will be the highlight of professional wedding photographs. Participants can register on https://maheshhairlal.com/workshop2019 or at Cafe Papaya and Style Quotient in Panampilly Nagar or call 9895076307, 9387710001.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp