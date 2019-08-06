Say cheese! Learn the art of shooting moments

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Almost 200 years ago, photography was a tedious task. The first permanent photograph ever shot took as long as eight hours to expose. A century later, the prevalence of single-lens reflex technology revolutionised the medium of photography. However, the technology was still a luxury. Times have changed drastically since then. Now, everyone owns a camera and clicking pictures is as normal as taking the next breath.

To equip people with better knowledge of photography, Mahesh Harilal Photography, along with Nikon India, is organising a five-day intensive photography training programme at Bolgatty Palace and Island Resorts from Saturday. Mahesh Harilal is a fine arts photographer who has been engaging closely with cameras since he was 11 years old.

Mahesh Harilal

Having worked as a photojournalist in major regional dailies in the country, Mahesh’s perspective about photography changed when he moved to Miami, USA, to work in the Carnival Cruise Line. “I currently specialise in fine-art portrait. It is worth and beautiful enough to decorate your walls. These tell a story by itself,” he says.

The five-day programme will cover different topics from basic to advanced lessons. On the first day, topics such as understanding equipment, light and exposure, the composition of photography, design of field and depth suggestion, taking care of equipment, post-processing and life in streets will be focused.

The advanced sessions will give hands-on training in fashion and portraiture, creative use of flash and light modifiers, using sound strobes, painting with light (night photography), advanced lighting and posing techniques with models, shooting in an unfavourable light, wedding event, post and pre-wedding portraitures and product photography.

On the final day, an exhibition of photographs by participants will be held. A boat cruise to Mattanchery for street photography will be held on the first day after a session in basics. Advanced lighting techniques will be the highlight of professional wedding photographs. Participants can register on https://maheshhairlal.com/workshop2019 or at Cafe Papaya and Style Quotient in Panampilly Nagar or call 9895076307, 9387710001.