747 flood compensation appeals to be settled in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The processing of applications for compensation filed by flood victims in the district has entered its final stage and only 747 claims are left to be settled, the district administration said in a release. The appeal applications of 747 flood victims are to be processed after conducting site inspection.

The district administration had received 1,06,789 appeal applications for compensation, of which 80,946 were accepted. Verification of 80,199 applications has been completed. As many as 452 applications, which were rejected due to incorrect entry of ration card numbers, will be processed once the beneficiaries provide the correct data. All eligible beneficiaries are slated to get compensation soon, the release said.

The largest number of applications for compensation was received from Alangad panchayat, where 7,334 flood victims filed applications. As many as 3,166 applicants were found eligible. Vadakkekara panchayat, where 6,466 people applied, ranked second in the list. Among the applications, 2,434 were adjudged eligible.