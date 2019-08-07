Home Cities Kochi

747 flood compensation appeals to be settled in district

The processing of applications for compensation filed by flood victims in the district has entered its final stage and only 747 claims are left to be settled, the district administration said in a rel

Published: 07th August 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The processing of applications for compensation filed by flood victims in the district has entered its final stage and only 747 claims are left to be settled, the district administration said in a release. The appeal applications of 747 flood victims are to be processed after conducting site inspection.

The district administration had received 1,06,789 appeal applications for compensation, of which 80,946 were accepted. Verification of 80,199 applications has been completed. As many as 452 applications, which were rejected due to incorrect entry of ration card numbers, will be processed once the beneficiaries provide the correct data. All eligible beneficiaries are slated to get compensation soon, the release said.

The largest number of applications for compensation was received from Alangad panchayat, where 7,334 flood victims filed applications. As many as 3,166 applicants were found eligible. Vadakkekara panchayat, where 6,466 people applied, ranked second in the list. Among the applications, 2,434 were adjudged eligible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
flood victims Kerala floods
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp