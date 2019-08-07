Kochi Corp removes illegal eateries from Panampilly Nagar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the complaints raised by pedestrians regarding illegal thattukadas (small wayside eateries) which have occupied a major chunk of space on walkways in Panampilly Nagar, the health officials of Kochi Corporation on Tuesday removed them. The eviction drive was led by a 20-member team from Kochi Corporation, including six health inspectors, six junior health inspectors and other officers. The officers removed 11 thattukadas from Panampilly Nagar main avenue.

Corporation health supervisor C T Joshy said the carts were removed from the wayside and taken to the Corporation yard at Ravipuram. “It was as per the decision taken by the Kochi Corporation Council that the thattukadas were removed. Residents have raised complaints to the councillors about the difficulties they are facing because of the illegal structures.

The walkway was constructed exclusively for pedestrians. However, thattukada owners used to place chairs for their customers on the walkway, thereby forcing pedestrians to walk on the road instead of the walkway,” said Kochi Corporation Health Standing committee chairman Prathibha Ansari.She said the health inspectors were instructed to conduct regular inspections on the stretch to make sure illegal thattukadas do not invade walkways again.