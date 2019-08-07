Minor Irrigation Dept approves I75-lakh project for Angamaly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Minor Irrigation Department on Tuesday approved various projects worth `75 lakh for Angamaly Municipality. Funds for the projects are to be allotted from the State Disaster Relief Fund. The major allocation of `45 lakh is for the renovation of Paliyekkara Mada canal situated at Josepuram ward.

Through the revamping of Paliyekkara Mada, water crisis of Josepuram can be solved to an extent. It helps in improving water supply to paddy fields in the area. The Municipality has deposited `7 lakh with the department for the work, after including it in the 2018-19 annual budget.

