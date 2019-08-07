Police tried to help accused CPM men in murder case: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking note of the contradictory statements of witnesses in Iritty Sainudheen murder case, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that there was interference in the investigation and some police officers had made attempts to help the accused, who were CPM workers. The court made the observation while upholding the life sentence awarded by Ernakulam CBI Special Court to six CPM men for the murder of National Democratic Front worker Sainudheen at Kakkayangad in Kannur on June 23, 2008.

Justice A M Shaffique and Justice N Anil Kumar also noted that the investigation officer, who probed the case and arrested the accused, was suspended from service. The statements of witnesses which were contradictory were an indication of the help received by the accused persons. The High Court upheld the life imprisonment awarded to N. Nigil, K P Biju, P P Riyaz, Vineesh Vazhakkadan, P Sumesh and P P Basheer, all of Iritty. The court also upheld the fine of Rs 50000 imposed on each of them.

The case was initially probed by Iritty police in Kannur. Later, the CBI took over the case following a High Court order. The CBI chargesheet stated that accused persons, who were CPM workers, entered into a criminal conspiracy to kill Sainudheen and attacked him with deadly weapons. Sainudheen was working at a chicken stall at Kakkayankad when he was attacked.

The assailants chased him and stabbed him. He received 14 stab wounds on the neck, abdomen and legs. The victim, who was taken to hospital, succumbed to injuries the same day. “CBI was able to establish the facts beyond reasonable doubts. No grounds are available for interfering with the conviction and sentence awarded by the CBI Special Court,” held the court.