Home Cities Kochi

Special student makes it to India Book of Records 

It is rare for a child with Down syndrome to overcome difficulties and achieve recognition.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Divya S with the certificate and medal conferred on her by the India Book of Records for performing bharatnatyam non-stop for two hours | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is rare for a child with Down syndrome to overcome difficulties and achieve recognition. But Divya Sankar, a 15-year-old Class IX student of SNHSS High School Pullamkulam, North Paravoor, has triumphed over her disabilities to bag a national record. According to Divya’s brother Sarath Sankar, the recognition comes for the marathon two-hour bharatanatyam performance on December 23, 2018. “It was held at Dr Ambedkar Park at North Paravoor and my sister performed 10 elements of bharatanatyam without a break,” said Sarath. 

“The certificate awarded by the India Book of Records reads, ‘Girl with Down syndrome performing bharatanatyam’,” said Sarath. The certificate also states that her record stands confirmed on July 5.

According to Sankaranarayanan, her father, Divya was helped a lot by her brother. “He believed in her and got us convinced about not giving up on her. He helped her in learning to talk and also finding the talented dancer in her,” he said. Sarath wanted everyone to consider her a normal kid and even persuaded his parents to get her admitted to a normal school, he said.

“Thanks to his perseverance, she was admitted to a normal school where a special teacher took care of her academic needs. When she was little, Divya couldn’t talk.

But after seven years, she not only talks but also has taken up singing,” said her father. According to him, these special needs kids have at least one talent hidden in them. “It is important to identify the talent and help them polish it.

Divya was lucky in getting good teachers both at her school and at the dance academy,” he said.Divya has been studying dance for the past six years. “She started at the age of eight. She could pick up all the mudras and is credited with helping the normal kids in the academy learn the nuances of dance,” said her teacher Seema Kannan of Amrithavani Nrithakala Kshetram at North Paravoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Book of Records 
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp