Daycare nurses on call in Kochi

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to help hundreds of bed-ridden and ailing patients who are confined to their homes, the National Health Mission (NHM) has come up with a project, ‘Arike Daycare Nurses’, which provides the services of trained nurses at home in the city. At present, eight auxiliary nurses, who were given training for three months in palliative care and a month in special care at the General Hospital, have been selected as daycare nurses. Upon request, they will reach the patients' homes to provide medical care.

According to Dr Mathew Numbeli, District Programme Manager, NHM, the aim is to provide quality healthcare at an affordable rate. “At present, we have eight daycare nurses. Of them, two have already been pressed into service. Patients who need healthcare can contact the NHM office. A relative of the patient has to come for verification, after which the nurse will reach the home,” said Dr Mathew.

The project was inaugurated by District Collector S Suhas on Wednesday. At present, the service will be available only within the city limits. In a later phase, it will be extended to other parts of the district.

Each daycare nurse has been provided with a medical kit and a two-wheeler to provide speedy service.

“The aim is to provide a quality home nursing facility to bed-ridden patients. Of late, the concept of home nursing has been relegated to a companion. We are aiming to change it,” said Dr Athul Manuel, medical officer, Department of Palliative Care, General Hospital.

The scheme is being supported by the Indian Medical Association, Manuel Oneiro Foundation and Palliative Care Centre of Ernakulam General Hospital. The authorities also plan to make this a charity service wherein donors can sponsor these medical visits to beneficiaries.

Timing and rates

The service will be available from 9 am to 6 pm.

For an initial assessment of a patient, a daycare nurse charges B500

As for daily nursing, B300 is charged for every one-and-a-half hours.

Full-day service from 9 am to 5 am is also available at B800 per day