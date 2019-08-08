IIT experts study tech specifications of Vyttila flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An expert team from IIT-Madras on Wednesday checked the technical aspects of Vyttila flyover, where the construction was stopped recently following allegations of faulty works.The team led by Prof B Nageswara Rao of the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, conducted the inspection for over two hours in the morning. The IIT Madras team had earlier conducted a design inspection of the `78-crore flyover on July 1. The team had found that the design and drawings of the flyover were as per the standard procedures.

Prof Nageswara Rao, who in the past had done the design and certification of spreader beam for unloading Chennai Metro Rail (CMR) rakes in 2013 and other prestigious projects, is expected to submit his findings to the Public Works Department soon, sources said.

A two-member expert team from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) is also involved in conducting tests to assess the quality of the flyover construction. On Monday, the team comprising Prof George Mathew, principal of the School of Engineering, Cusat, and Job Thomas, professor of civil engineering, had undertaken a preliminary visit and inspection of the flyover work till now.

The state government entrusted Cusat and IIT Madras with the task of assessing the quality of the construction work after conflicting reports emerged on the tests conducted by three other entities -- Public Works Department (PWD) NH wing, PWD Quality Control wing and Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam.

Prof Mathew said samples from the Vyttila flyover will be taken next week and a report submitted in another six-seven days. The Cusat team’s task is to conduct the ‘core test’, under which a small piece of concrete will be taken for assessment.