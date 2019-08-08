Home Cities Kochi

Illegal parking: Drive to get under way on Thursday

If you are used to parking your vehicle without following the no-parking norms, you should be cautious.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  If you are used to parking your vehicle without following the no-parking norms, you should be cautious. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to launch a drive to nab no-parking violators in the district. The three-day drive will be carried out by MVD’s Enforcement Wing from Thursday as parking violations are high in Kochi and suburbs. Eight enforcement squads will be dedicated for the drive. The drive which commences in the morning will continue till evening till Saturday. 

“Illegal parking is a major factor for traffic congestion in Kochi as well as in the suburbs. Though there are dedicated parking spaces in Kochi, people tend to park vehicles on the roadside. Already, a majority of the roads in Kochi lack enough width and parking on these roads affect traffic movement,” an MVD officer said.

Recently, the state Transport Commissioner directed all district-level enforcement wings to take action to end illegal parking issues. “All enforcement squads will be roaming in different parts of the city. The vehicles found parking at no-parking areas will be issued fine tickets on the spot. Each squad has been given a specific area to conduct checking,” the officer said. 

Meanwhile, MVD has also decided to enhance its traffic and road safety awareness programmes. With the assistance of associations of film actors and directors, a video will be brought out which will be screened at cinema halls and on television channels. Similarly, more school-level awareness programmes will be conducted to reduce road accidents across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp