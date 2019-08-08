Illegal parking: Drive to get under way on Thursday

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If you are used to parking your vehicle without following the no-parking norms, you should be cautious. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to launch a drive to nab no-parking violators in the district. The three-day drive will be carried out by MVD’s Enforcement Wing from Thursday as parking violations are high in Kochi and suburbs. Eight enforcement squads will be dedicated for the drive. The drive which commences in the morning will continue till evening till Saturday.

“Illegal parking is a major factor for traffic congestion in Kochi as well as in the suburbs. Though there are dedicated parking spaces in Kochi, people tend to park vehicles on the roadside. Already, a majority of the roads in Kochi lack enough width and parking on these roads affect traffic movement,” an MVD officer said.

Recently, the state Transport Commissioner directed all district-level enforcement wings to take action to end illegal parking issues. “All enforcement squads will be roaming in different parts of the city. The vehicles found parking at no-parking areas will be issued fine tickets on the spot. Each squad has been given a specific area to conduct checking,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, MVD has also decided to enhance its traffic and road safety awareness programmes. With the assistance of associations of film actors and directors, a video will be brought out which will be screened at cinema halls and on television channels. Similarly, more school-level awareness programmes will be conducted to reduce road accidents across the state.