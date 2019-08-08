Home Cities Kochi

Little Kites to dabble in robotics, AI

After the successful Women’s Startup Summit that was held recently at the Integrated Startup Complex, it is now the turn of the tiny tots dabble in IT.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the successful Women’s Startup Summit that was held recently at the Integrated Startup Complex, it is now the turn of the tiny tots dabble in IT. A two-day workshop for members of the Little Kites Club which is being organised by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will see students getting acquainted with areas like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, robotics, 3D character designing and animation.

According to K Anwar Sadath, vice chairman and executive director, KITE, around 231 Little Kite members selected from the district-level camps will be attending the two-day residential workshop. “These students were selected from the 1,143 Little Kites members who attended district-wise camps in the 2018-19 academic year. They had excelled in the sub-district camps that saw participation from around 13,440 students,” he said.

“The state camp is being organised by KITE in association with Kerala Startup Mission. General Education Minister C Raveendranath will inaugurate the camp on Thursday at 10 am. Muralee Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction in the UN Environment Programme would deliver the keynote address. Other dignitaries include General Education secretary A Shajahan, K Jeevan Babu, director, General Education, K Anvar Sadath, Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath and Achuth Sankar S Nair, head of the Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, University of Kerala.

The state camp includes specific training for students in areas such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, robotics, 3D character designing, animation pre-production, post-production and drawing. An exhibition of electronic and robotic projects and 3D Animations created by students would also be organised as part of the camp.

In addition to Startup Mission, companies like Asimov Robotics and Robo Inventions would take sessions on AI, VI, AR and robotics, which would be the first of its kind experience for the students. There would be classes on 3D character designing, production and drawing skills by K Madhu, CEO, Hibiscus Digital Media, and cartoonist E Suresh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women’s Startup Summit Little Kites Club
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp