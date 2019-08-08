Little Kites to dabble in robotics, AI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the successful Women’s Startup Summit that was held recently at the Integrated Startup Complex, it is now the turn of the tiny tots dabble in IT. A two-day workshop for members of the Little Kites Club which is being organised by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will see students getting acquainted with areas like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, robotics, 3D character designing and animation.

According to K Anwar Sadath, vice chairman and executive director, KITE, around 231 Little Kite members selected from the district-level camps will be attending the two-day residential workshop. “These students were selected from the 1,143 Little Kites members who attended district-wise camps in the 2018-19 academic year. They had excelled in the sub-district camps that saw participation from around 13,440 students,” he said.

“The state camp is being organised by KITE in association with Kerala Startup Mission. General Education Minister C Raveendranath will inaugurate the camp on Thursday at 10 am. Muralee Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction in the UN Environment Programme would deliver the keynote address. Other dignitaries include General Education secretary A Shajahan, K Jeevan Babu, director, General Education, K Anvar Sadath, Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath and Achuth Sankar S Nair, head of the Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, University of Kerala.

The state camp includes specific training for students in areas such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, robotics, 3D character designing, animation pre-production, post-production and drawing. An exhibition of electronic and robotic projects and 3D Animations created by students would also be organised as part of the camp.

In addition to Startup Mission, companies like Asimov Robotics and Robo Inventions would take sessions on AI, VI, AR and robotics, which would be the first of its kind experience for the students. There would be classes on 3D character designing, production and drawing skills by K Madhu, CEO, Hibiscus Digital Media, and cartoonist E Suresh.