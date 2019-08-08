Home Cities Kochi

Market wakes up, targets set  

With Onam a month away, home appliance stores in the city are anticipating `700 crore worth of sales

Published: 08th August 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

A home appliance store in the city

By  Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: With just a month left for Onam, retail home appliances stores in the city are anticipating a rich season. Reeling from the aftermath of last year's floods, the industry hopes to make up for the loss it suffered last year. According to a representative of home appliance store, their total sale went down by 30 per cent in 2018. In 2017, the sale recorded in the state was around Rs 1,500 crore. Of this, around Rs 500-600 crore was netted during Onam. 

So, stakes are high this time. “The industry targets a business of  Rs 2,000 crore in 2019 and Rs 700 crore during Onam alone. Last year, there wasn't any buzz during Onam due to the floods. So, we are working hard to make up for it,” says Fahad Salam, an employee of Bismi Appliances.

According to Satheeshan, sales manager of another prominent retail home appliance store, there was a rush immediately after the floods last year, which died down soon. "Many lost their valuables in the flood. So, there was a rush to replace them. But, it didn't last long,” he said.

However, signs are good this year. Enquiries have started pouring in. “This year began on a good note. There was an average business until July. We are targeting a sale of around Rs 50 crore in a single showroom,” he added. 

Remington, sales manager of Pittappillil Agencies Digi Park, Edappally, said the excitement is on. "Our Onam sale starts on Thursday and the business will pick up after August 15th. We believe to attain the 2017 sale,” he added. Besides floods, demonetisation and the implementation of GST also contributed to falling sales last year.  

Offers galore
According to industry folks, LED TV, washing machines and refrigerators are the most-sold appliances during Onam season. “Many offers are available too. Besides, the warranty period will also be extended,” he added. According to industry experts, the sale of television sets has taken a dip. “Most people have smartphones these days. They are used to watching TV programmes and movies on phones. That may be a reason,” says Fahad. 

The current spell of rain is playing spoilsport. "Usually, the Onam sale begins at the start of August. However, the incessant rains are a bit of a party pooper,” says Edwin, an employee of Bismi Appliances. 

AC sale soars

Despite having a dull season, the sale of air-conditioners saw a huge rise in the city due to the temperature recorded during the period of February-May. “The arrival of monsoon hasn’t affected its sales,” says a sales representative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onam
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp