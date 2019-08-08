Market wakes up, targets set  

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With just a month left for Onam, retail home appliances stores in the city are anticipating a rich season. Reeling from the aftermath of last year's floods, the industry hopes to make up for the loss it suffered last year. According to a representative of home appliance store, their total sale went down by 30 per cent in 2018. In 2017, the sale recorded in the state was around Rs 1,500 crore. Of this, around Rs 500-600 crore was netted during Onam.

So, stakes are high this time. “The industry targets a business of Rs 2,000 crore in 2019 and Rs 700 crore during Onam alone. Last year, there wasn't any buzz during Onam due to the floods. So, we are working hard to make up for it,” says Fahad Salam, an employee of Bismi Appliances.

According to Satheeshan, sales manager of another prominent retail home appliance store, there was a rush immediately after the floods last year, which died down soon. "Many lost their valuables in the flood. So, there was a rush to replace them. But, it didn't last long,” he said.

However, signs are good this year. Enquiries have started pouring in. “This year began on a good note. There was an average business until July. We are targeting a sale of around Rs 50 crore in a single showroom,” he added.

Remington, sales manager of Pittappillil Agencies Digi Park, Edappally, said the excitement is on. "Our Onam sale starts on Thursday and the business will pick up after August 15th. We believe to attain the 2017 sale,” he added. Besides floods, demonetisation and the implementation of GST also contributed to falling sales last year.

Offers galore

According to industry folks, LED TV, washing machines and refrigerators are the most-sold appliances during Onam season. “Many offers are available too. Besides, the warranty period will also be extended,” he added. According to industry experts, the sale of television sets has taken a dip. “Most people have smartphones these days. They are used to watching TV programmes and movies on phones. That may be a reason,” says Fahad.

The current spell of rain is playing spoilsport. "Usually, the Onam sale begins at the start of August. However, the incessant rains are a bit of a party pooper,” says Edwin, an employee of Bismi Appliances.

AC sale soars

Despite having a dull season, the sale of air-conditioners saw a huge rise in the city due to the temperature recorded during the period of February-May. “The arrival of monsoon hasn’t affected its sales,” says a sales representative.