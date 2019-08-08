Masterclass for beauty pageant contestants

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a grooming partner for the Miss International Kerala, Amway India, the country’s largest direct selling company organised a beauty and grooming masterclass themed - ‘Don’t Limit My Attitude’ for the contestants of the beauty pageant.

The theme inspires women to unleash their potential and rise above the ordinary. It connects well with these budding beauty queens who are here to unlock their inner potential and create a stronger identity for themselves. The masterclass held a day before the finale is aimed at helping contestants develop skills and makeup techniques to give them an edge as they move forward in the world of beauty and glamour.