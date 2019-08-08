Home Cities Kochi

myG sets target to achieve Rs 1,000 crore turnover

The digital retail chain myG, is targeting I 1,000-crore turnover by the end of the current fiscal year.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The digital retail chain myG, is targeting I 1,000-crore turnover by the end of the current fiscal year. To achieve the target, myG will be starting 25 more outlets to its existing 75 showrooms in Kerala. Starting in 2006, myG has invested around I750 crores in the retail business. “We will launch our new outlet at Pottammal in Kozhikode on Saturday.

The four-storied showroom with a space of 12,000 sq ft is the largest one in India. Our short-term target is to start 100 outlets in Kerala. Currently, every 1 in 5 mobile phones sold in Kerala is from any of myG outlet. We have over 50 lakh customers now,” said A K Shaji, chairman and managing director, myG. Similarly, myG has started research and development activities to enter into manufacturing of mobile and Televisions. The products are likely to be launched by 2021.

The company will also start an institute where technicians to repair and maintain mobile phones will be trained. The institute will be based in Kozhikode. “Currently, we are placed among the 10th best retail chain in India. Our target is to make a place among the top three retail chains in India. Before 2025, we will expand to all states in the country and GCC countries,” Shaji said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
myG
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp