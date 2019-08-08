Home Cities Kochi

Striking right notes

Kudukka veena looks simple from outside but for a performer, it is quite complex an instrument as it needs real acumen to play and master it.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Ganesh Neelakantan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kudukka veena looks simple from outside but for a performer, it is quite complex an instrument as it needs real acumen to play and master it. One of the notable young performers of it is Devadath S Marar, who, at the tender age of 11, has proved he is in control of it and is serious about continuing his onward journey.

On the Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple premises last week, Devadath impressed the audience with a brief Carnatic performance. Be it the keerthana Mahaganapathim (Natta raga), Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma (Madhyamavathi) or devotional song Ashtamirohini Nalil, Devadath struck the right notes on the single-string instrument, which is made also using coconut shell and leather.

Devadath had learnt the nuances two years ago from his father Kavil Sundaran Marar, a percussion maestro known for his versatility and improvisation. The Class VI student had his thayambaka arangettam at the age of nine and has been joining panchavadyam on idakka at major venues.

My father began performing kudukka veena and that’s how I started developing interest. I’ve been playing idakka for sometime and it helps. I want to carry on performing both,” said Devadath.“Devadath has also been learning Carnatic music, which helps him play kudukka veena with confidence and composure. I feel happy that he’s taking interest in playing it. He stays focused, which is the key. I’ve confidence in him,” said Sundaran Marar.

Kudukka veena is considered as old as idakka, but was used as a training instrument for mastering the latter. Believed to have its origin at Ramamangalam near Piravom, Kochi, the instrument gained popularity through Thrikkampuram Krishnankutty Marar. Sidelined later, it regained attention thanks to Sundaran Marar, who learned, performed and later taught several aspirants in his native Kottuvally near Koonammavu, Kochi. And young Devadath is following in his footsteps, confidently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp