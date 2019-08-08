Waterlogging throws traffic out of gear near Kalamassery metro station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If it rains continuously for a day, life in Kochi, especially traffic on the roads, comes to a standstill. The reason? Waterlogging and countless potholes on roads. On Wednesday, a similar situation played out near Kalamassery metro station. Inundation has become a common feature along the metro corridor.

“Before Kochi Metro Rail Ltd constructed the drainage, water used to flow from the roads and waterlogging was not such a big issue,” said Naushad PSA of All India Unorganised Workers Congress (AIUWC). Thanks to the unscientific manner in which the drainage has been constructed by Kochi Metro, water accumulates on the roads now, he said.

“On Wednesday, when I came to Kalamassery metro station, I found that traffic was restricted to a single lane. The other lanes were inundated with water completely submerging the wheels of vehicles,” he said.

“Though the drainage has been constructed, provision to allow storm water to flow into the drain has not been properly made. The pipes that have been laid are clogged, so water collects on the road,” he said.

According to Naushad, the issue of waterlogging had been taken up with nearly all authorities. “We approached the PWD seeking a solution. But they passed the buck. According to them, KMRL is the one responsible. However, on contacting KMRL, they pointed to the corporation and LSGs (local self-government bodies),” he said.

Another autorickshaw driver said the traffic snarl also saw ambulances getting trapped. Seeing this, autorickshaw drivers and local residents called up the Fire and Rescue Services Department.“We poked holes in the drain. This allowed the accumulated water to flow into the drain,” said Naushad. Sources at KMRL said, “The drainage has been constructed keeping in mind all aspects of engineering. However, it is the responsibility of Kochi Corporation or other departments to carry out cleaning work.”

Heavy rain, winds leave trail of destruction in Eloor

Kochi: Strong winds and heavy rain left a trail of destruction in Eloor on Wednesday. High-velocity winds in the evening damaged Eloor village office with an uprooted tree falling on the building. Power outages were also reported from several parts of Eloor. “The compound wall and gates of the village office have been completely damaged. The strong winds damaged another house in Kadungallor, but no casualties were reported,” said Paravur tahasildar M H Harish.