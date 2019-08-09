Home Cities Kochi

Cop found hanging in police quarters near Kochi; body brought down after 7 hours

Cops registered a case of unnatural death. They said they have not found anything suspicious behind the incident.

Published: 09th August 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even policemen may fall prey to official apathy. On Thursday, the body of an assistant sub-inspector  (ASI) was found hanging in a police quarters behind Chengamanad police station. But, it is alleged that the body was left dangling for seven hours before the inquest team arrived at the scene.

According to police source, the body was first found by a colleague who had gone to change his uniform in the morning. He said that the victim Paulose, a resident of South Vazhakkulam near Aluva, used to go home daily after duty. However, he stayed back on Wednesday.

He had been serving at Chengamanad station for four-and-a-half years. “We have not found anything suspicious behind his death. We will investigate the case and find the reason. Aluva DySP has been asked to conduct a probe and submit a report on the circumstances that led to the officer’s death,” said a police officer.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death invoking Section 174 of the Civil Procedure Code. The body was moved to the mortuary and the post-mortem is to be conducted on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chengamanad police station Kerala police cop suicide officla apathy
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp