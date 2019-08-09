Cop found hanging in police quarters near Kochi; body brought down after 7 hours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even policemen may fall prey to official apathy. On Thursday, the body of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was found hanging in a police quarters behind Chengamanad police station. But, it is alleged that the body was left dangling for seven hours before the inquest team arrived at the scene.

According to police source, the body was first found by a colleague who had gone to change his uniform in the morning. He said that the victim Paulose, a resident of South Vazhakkulam near Aluva, used to go home daily after duty. However, he stayed back on Wednesday.

He had been serving at Chengamanad station for four-and-a-half years. “We have not found anything suspicious behind his death. We will investigate the case and find the reason. Aluva DySP has been asked to conduct a probe and submit a report on the circumstances that led to the officer’s death,” said a police officer.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death invoking Section 174 of the Civil Procedure Code. The body was moved to the mortuary and the post-mortem is to be conducted on Friday.