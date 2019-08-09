Corp forms sub-panel on Smart City works

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the deadline for completing the projects under Smart City Mission ending on March 2020, the Corporation Council has decided to form a sub-committee to monitor the work. The city is lagging behind in the. The council also sought the intervention of the Chief Minister to speed up proceedings.

“The Corporation Council will urge the Chief Minister and Minister for Local Self-Government to convene a meeting to initiate steps to avoid delay in implementing the projects. A sub-committee will also be formed to monitor the works. All the Standing Committee chairpersons, councillors of the Smart City project area and officers concerned will be the members of the committee,” said Mayor Soumini Jain at a Special Council meeting held on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) officials said in the meeting that various projects have already been launched. According to them, work of 14 projects, including the `61.53-crore Smart Road project and `30.31-crore road project for West Kochi has started.