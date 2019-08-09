Home Cities Kochi

Waterlogging affects tribal areas of Kuttampuzha

Two days of incessant rain have made life miserable in tribal areas of Kuttampuzha in Kothamangalam taluk.

Published: 09th August 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods

For representational purpose. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two days of incessant rain have made life miserable in tribal areas of Kuttampuzha in Kothamangalam taluk. According to Kuttampuzha Forest authorities, the rescue workers have not been able to reach tribal colonies as water level rose in pooyamkutty river submerging the two bund roads connecting the tribal areas with the outside world. As the river is in full spate, rescue workers could not cross at Blavana Kadavu making the forest areas inaccessible.

There were four landslides near Thalavachapara tribal colony in Kuttampuzha forest area. A ration shop and a house were damaged in the landslide, while a culvert was washed away. Water entered 40 houses at Vellaramkuthu and Panthapra colonies. Three houses were partially damaged as trees fell. The families have shifted to nearby houses.

The water level in pooyamkutty river rose by around four feet on Thursday morning because of a landslide at Mangulam in Idukki district. The Forest staff from Kuttampuzha are also stranded at Anakkulam Forest Station in Mangulam. Though the water started receding in the afternoon, heavy rain continued to batter the high ranges on Thursday evening.

Around 20 families in Pinavoorkudi tribal settlement colony remain cut off  as the road connecting the colony with Kuttampuzha is submerged. “We have to purchase essentials from  the other side of the river. However, there is no way to cross the river due to the heavy flow,” said Girish of Uriampatti colony.

The culvert on the road leading to the colony was damaged and there is no way to shift patients to a hospital in case of an emergency,” said Girish of Uriampatti tribal colony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kuttampuzha monsoon floods Heavy rains
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp