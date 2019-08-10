Home Cities Kochi

Flood fury: Areas ravaged by last year’s flood see exodus

Last year’s flood was a learning experience for people living in low-lying areas of Kochi suburbs. It was evident from their reactions on Friday, the third consecutive day heavy rain lashed the distr

Published: 10th August 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

A flooded area at Varapuzha | A Sanesh

By Anuja Susan Varghese  & Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Last year’s flood was a learning experience for people living in low-lying areas of Kochi suburbs. It was evident from their reactions on Friday, the third consecutive day heavy rain lashed the district. 
Most of the residents of Varapuzha, Paravoor and other interior areas were busy shifting their household goods to the upper floors of their houses or safe places and packing their valuables to leave. Most of them were shifting temporarily to the house of their relatives or friends.

“We are going to Cheppad near Haripad, to one of my friend’s house. Last year, we suffered a lot during the flood. See, my mother is very aged. We do not know whether the water level will  rise or not in the coming hours. I do not want to take the risk anymore,” said Siby Cheriyan, an employee of Kerala High Court and a resident of Varapuzha.

Low-lying areas of Mannuruthy, Muttinakam and Cheranalloor were inundated.
 “We were almost completing the renovation of the house which was completely damaged during the last year’s flood. We are facing the same threat again. It is nature’s fury and we do not want to risk our lives. We have shifted the valuables to the second floor and is planning to move to a friend’s flat in the city,” said Jose Thaliyath of Mannuruthy. 

People living in Muttinakam, who were in panic, started shifting their vehicles by Friday morning itself. They parked their vehicles on either side of NH, near Varapuzha bridge. Vehicles were seen parked for nearly one kilometre. “Almost all residents of Muttinakam are moving to other places. We moved the vehicles during the wee hours as the water level was increasing. The NH here is situated on a higher plane. So it is safe. We are also moving to a friends’ house,” said Sujatha, a teacher who is residing at Muttinakam.

Hibi calls for better disaster management
Meanwhile, Hibi Eden, MP, said the state government and officials should try to learn lessons from last year’s flood. “The government and the district administration should try to intensify rescue and relief operations based on the lessons they learnt from last year’s floods. A joint effort by various departments is the need of the hour,” Hibi said after visiting relief camps in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Kochi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp