Flood fury: Areas ravaged by last year’s flood see exodus

Express News Service

KOCHI: Last year’s flood was a learning experience for people living in low-lying areas of Kochi suburbs. It was evident from their reactions on Friday, the third consecutive day heavy rain lashed the district.

Most of the residents of Varapuzha, Paravoor and other interior areas were busy shifting their household goods to the upper floors of their houses or safe places and packing their valuables to leave. Most of them were shifting temporarily to the house of their relatives or friends.

“We are going to Cheppad near Haripad, to one of my friend’s house. Last year, we suffered a lot during the flood. See, my mother is very aged. We do not know whether the water level will rise or not in the coming hours. I do not want to take the risk anymore,” said Siby Cheriyan, an employee of Kerala High Court and a resident of Varapuzha.

Low-lying areas of Mannuruthy, Muttinakam and Cheranalloor were inundated.

“We were almost completing the renovation of the house which was completely damaged during the last year’s flood. We are facing the same threat again. It is nature’s fury and we do not want to risk our lives. We have shifted the valuables to the second floor and is planning to move to a friend’s flat in the city,” said Jose Thaliyath of Mannuruthy.

People living in Muttinakam, who were in panic, started shifting their vehicles by Friday morning itself. They parked their vehicles on either side of NH, near Varapuzha bridge. Vehicles were seen parked for nearly one kilometre. “Almost all residents of Muttinakam are moving to other places. We moved the vehicles during the wee hours as the water level was increasing. The NH here is situated on a higher plane. So it is safe. We are also moving to a friends’ house,” said Sujatha, a teacher who is residing at Muttinakam.

Hibi calls for better disaster management

Meanwhile, Hibi Eden, MP, said the state government and officials should try to learn lessons from last year’s flood. “The government and the district administration should try to intensify rescue and relief operations based on the lessons they learnt from last year’s floods. A joint effort by various departments is the need of the hour,” Hibi said after visiting relief camps in the district.