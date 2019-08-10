Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods: Aged couple fears for livelihood

At Cheranalloor, sexagenarian Thomas was surveying the remnants of his farm when we met him. His entire farm, comprising 16 pigs and associated infrastructure, has been ravaged by the floodwater.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:59 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At Cheranalloor, sexagenarian Thomas was surveying the remnants of his farm when we met him. His entire farm, comprising 16 pigs and associated infrastructure, has been ravaged by the floodwater.

“Where will we go abandoning them?” asks Thomas. “They are my source of livelihood. What am I to do without them?” Even as the flood has swept away three of his livestock, the farmer is holding on to hope.  Last year, the floodwater swept away eight pigs.

“The water level inside the house rose to five feet and we shifted to relief camps at Kalamassery. Our main means of livelihood is pigs and if they are gone, we do not know how we could carry on with our lives,” said Shirly, wife of Thomas.  Over 100 houses along the banks of the Muttar were affected. “Compared to Thursday, there was not much rain on Friday. Therefore, we hope that water may recede soon,” said Thomas.

RELIEF CAMPS IN ERNAKULAM

Total Number
Camps    130
Families    2,841
Men    6,811
Women    4,914
Children    5,245
Total inmates    15,459
 

